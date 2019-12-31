Tesla to open supercharger network across northernmost Scandinavia in 2020

On the last day of 2019, Tesla announces that the only remaining blank-spot corner of Europe without superchargers will get so in the course of 2020.

The network is geographically well distributed throughout the region and the chosen locations are at the main cross-roads.

The new chargers are already mapped by Tesla.

In Finnmark, superchargers are to be opened in Karasjok, Kautokeino, Varangerbotn, Olderfjord and Alta. In Lapland, Karesuvanto and Inari are chosen, while Abisko in Norrbotten will get a supercharger.

Additional to Tesla’s supercharger network, other electric vehicles are soon to benefit from a network of 17 high-power 150 kW chargers and eight fast chargers in Finnmark as previously reported by the Barents Observer.