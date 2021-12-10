Illustration photo: Thomas Nilsen

VW invests in north Swedish wind farm

A step on the path for Volkswagen to decarbonise the company and its products with intention to be net carbon neutral.
By

Thomas Nilsen

December 10, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The German automaker will invest €40 million in solar and wind power across Europe by 2025, including in the wind park operator WPD Onshore Aldermyrberget in Skellefteå, northern Sweden, according to regional news outlet Affärer i Norr.

Acquiring a state in the wind park, VW gets about 100GWh of renewable electricity, nought for about 27,000 households.

VW has also invested in Northvolt’t new giant battery factory currently under construction in Skellefteå. As previously reported by the Barents Observer, the automaker has signed agreements with Northvolt to acquire battery-packs to its series of electric ID vehicles, currently consisting of the models ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3.

“We’re taking a holistic approach to decarbonization: from production through service life to recycling. And we’re the first car maker to support the expansion of renewable energies on an industrial scale,” VW CEO, Ralf Brandstätter, said in a press statement this spring. 

The company is the world’s second largest car-maker, producing about 11 million vehicles annually. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sections
New Energy
Read more

Foreign Minister calls for better supercharger network in remote north

Government grants 150 million for fast-chargers in remote northern Sweden

The Barents Observer Newsletter

After confirming you're a real person, you can write your email below and we include you to the subscription list.

Privacy policy