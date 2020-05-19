A record-early convoy is breaking its way through Russian Arctic ice with course for China

In the convoy that this week set out from Sabetta, the LNG terminal in Yamal, are LNG tanker “Christophe de Margerie” and icebreaker “Yamal”, as well as two more ships, most likely tanker “Nikolay Yevgenov” and icebreaker ”Vaygach”.

It is the first voyage across the Northern Sea Route this year. The LNG tankers set out from Sabetta on the 17th and 18th of May and subsequently teamed up with the two nuclear-powered icebreakers.

LNG carriers “Christophe de Margerie” and “Nikolay Yevgenov” and icebreakers “Yamal” and “Vaygach” on their way into deep ice on the Northern Sea Route. Map by Marine Traffic

By the 19th May, the convoy had made it to the waters north of Dikson, data from ship tracker MarineTraffic show.

It is the earliest voyage of its kind ever. In 2019, the first eastbound convoy with an LNG carrier started on the 29th June and in 2018 the first voyage set out from Sabetta on the 25th June.

The shiploads of LNG are destined to Jingtang, China, and arrival is due the 11th March.

Ice conditions in the region are complicated with an up to two meter thick white sheet across major parts of Russian east Arctic waters. A solid ice sheet is covering the Vilkitsky Strait, as well as the waters south of the New Siberian Islands, ice maps from the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute show.

Ice melting across the Arctic has this spring proceeded at a pace near average. At the same time, sea ice extent across the region ranked fourth lowest in the satellite record, the National Snow and Ice Data Center informs.

The ice situation in the Arctic in the period 10-12 May. Map by aari.ru

Like previous years, the Russian Arctic saw average air temperatures far beyond normal. The offshore areas north of Siberia were up to 8 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

The two tankers owned and operated respectively by Sovcomflot and a consortium of Teekay and China LNG Shipments each carry up to 70,000 tons of liquified nature gas. They are part of a fleet of 15 vessels all serving the Yamal LNG project. They have ice class Arc7 and can autonomously break through up to 2,1 meters of sea ice.

The fleet of LNG carriers are instrumental in the major spike in shipping in the Russian Arctic. In 2019, a total of 31,5 million tons of goods were shipped on the Northern Sea Route, an increase of almost 60 percent from the previous year.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis and decline in international oil and gas demands, shipping on the route continued to grow early 2020. Shipments were up 4,5 percent in the first quarter of the year.